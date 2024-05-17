4 women killed and several others were injured in a massive road accident in Rajasthan's Bharatpur | Image:PTI

Bharatpur: At least 4 women were killed and several others were critically injured in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur after an Uttar Pradesh Roadways bus rammed into a trailer truck from behind on Friday afternoon. According to the Rajasthan police, as many as 13 people sustained serious injuries during the incident and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, a senior police official stated that four women were killed and 13 others were injured in Rajasthan's Bharatpur during the bus and truck collision on Friday.

Out of 13 injured, 8 are critical: Police sources

According to the police, the incident took place when the Uttar Pradesh Transport bus was on its way to Jaipur from Aligarh when the accident occurred on the Halaina Mahua Highway. It is being said that the bus rammed into the trailer truck moving ahead, killing four women and injuring 13 others.

After the incident, the local police immediately rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was initiated. The injured were rushed to a local hospital. It is being said that the condition of 8 of the injured people is critical and have been kept under doctor’s observation.

The dead bodies of all the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital for the post-mortem.

Further legal action into the matter is being carried out.

