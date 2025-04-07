UP Shocker: Groom Thrashed for Just Giving Rs 5000 for Shoes to Bride's Sisters

A man was thrashed in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor for giving 'just' Rs 5,000 to bride's sisters during the 'joota chupai' (hiding shoes) ritual.

According to reports, the bride's family asked the groom for Rs 50,000 during the ritual, instead he just paid Rs 5,000. When he offered them Rs 5,000 and asked for his shoes, the women in the bride's family mocked him. The groom's family then

He was then taken to a room and thrashed by bride's family with sticks. The groom's family then informed the police and took both the families to the police station and pacified both parties.

Drunk Groom Puts Garland on Bride’s Best Friend

A wedding in Bareilly turned into chaos when a drunk groom mistakenly put the garland on the bride’s best friend instead of the bride during the varmala ceremony. The shocked bride slapped the groom and called off the wedding on the spot.

Despite repeated attempts by both families to convince the bride, she refused to marry him, leading to a heated argument between both sides. After hours of dispute, the groom’s family had to return without the wedding taking place.

Groom Dances to ‘Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai’

A wedding in Delhi took a dramatic turn when the bride’s father called off the ceremony after the groom danced to the popular Bollywood song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai.