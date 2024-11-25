UP Shocker: How GPS Misled Car To Under-Construction Bridge Over River Claiming 3 Lives

Bareilly: In an unfortunate incident, three peole lost their lives after the navigation system they were allgedly using led them to an under-construction bridge and causing them to fall into a Ramganga river in Uttar Pradesh.

The tragic incident was reported at around 10 am on the Khalpur-Dataganj road when the victims were travelling from Bareilly to Dataganj in the Badaun district, aid police.

According to police, the front portion of the bridge had collapsed earlier this bridge due to floods but the information was not updated in the system.

"Earlier this year, floods had caused the front portion of the bridge to collapse into the river, but this change had not been updated in the system," news agency PTI quoted Circle Officer Ashutosh Shivam as saying.

The driver was using a navigation system and did not realise that the bridge was unsafe, driving the car off the damaged section, the police said. There were no safety barriers or warning signs on the approach to the damaged bridge, leading to the fatal accident, Shivam said.

Upon receiving information, police teams from Faridpur, Bareilly and Dataganj police station rushed to the spot. They recovered the vehicle and the bodies from the river, Shivam added.

The circle officer said that bodies had been sent for post-mortem. Further investigation into the matter is underway.