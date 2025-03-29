UP Shocker: IAF Civil Engineer Shot Dead Inside His Official Residence in Prayagraj

Prayagraj: An Indian Air Force civil engineer was shot dead on Saturday morning at his official residence in the cantonment area of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, according to the police.

IAF Civil Engineer Shot Dead in Official Residence in Prayagraj

The incident occurred when an unidentified individual fired at him through the window while he was asleep in his room, stated Puramufti Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Singh.SN Mishra, a 51-year-old Air Force civil engineer, was hit in the chest and immediately taken to the Army hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the SHO added.

Body Sent for Postmortem, Formal Case Yet to Be Filed

The body has been sent for post-mortem. Mishra is survived by his wife, son, and daughter. A formal case will be filed once a complaint is received from the family, and further legal steps will be taken, the officer said.