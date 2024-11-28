UP Shocker: Man Brutally Murders Live-In Partner, Crushes Her Head with a Grinding Stone

Ayodhya: In a shocking turn of events, a man in Newajpur village near Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, brutally murdered his live-in partner by crushing her head with a grinding stone after an argument. He ran away after committing the heinous crime but was later arrested by the police.

UP Shocker: Man Kills Live-In Partner with Grinding Stone

An auto-driver in the Newajpur village of Ayodhya had an argument with his 43-year-old live-in partner after which he murdered her by crushing her head with a ‘silbatta’, i.e. a grinding stone. The accused, Deva, was in a live-in relationship with the deceased, Anjali for the last seven months.

According to SP Vibhutikhand Radharaman Singh, Anjali was a resident of Sitapur and worked as a cleaning staff in a private hospital in Barabanki. She had separated from her husband after a conflict eight years ago and had now been living with Deva for the past seven months.

Accused Arrested, Investigation Underway

According to the initial investigations, the couple had an argument on Tuesday night following which in a fit of rage, the accused picked up the grinding stone in the kitchen and crushed the head of the victim. She was taken to Lohiya Hospital by the cops where the doctors declared her dead.

The accused ran away after murdering his girlfriend but due to police surveillance, he was soon caught. The deceased's family has also been informed and further investigation is underway.

Jharkhand Horror: Man Murders Live-in Partner, Chops Body into 50 Pieces

In another news, A 25-year-old man, who works as a butcher, allegedly strangled to death his live-in partner in a forested area and chopped her body into 40 to 50 pieces in a forested area in Jharkhand’s Khunti district, police said on Wednesday. The accused, identified as Naresh Bhengra, was arrested.

"The brutal incident occurred on November 8 when they reached Khunti as the accused who had married another woman did not wish to take her home. Instead, he took her to a forest near his house at Jordag village in Jariagarh police station and chopped the body into pieces. The man has been arrested," Khunti Superintendent of Police Aman Kumar told PTI.