UP Shocker: Man Falls to His Death While Spitting Tobacco From Moving Bus
A 65-year-old man fell to his death while trying to spit tobacco from a moving bus. The incident reportedly took place on the Purvanchal Expressway.
Lucknow: A 65-year-old man fell to his death while trying to spit tobacco from a moving bus. The incident reportedly took place on the Purvanchal Expressway when the bus was on its way to Azamgarh from Lucknow.
The deceased has been identified as Ram Jiyawan, a resident of Chhatri Road, Chinhat.
"The passenger was chewing tobacco. He opened the bus door to spit, but he lost his balance and fell out of the moving vehicle. He died on the spot due to the injuries," the driver of the bus told a leading media outlet.
Once the incident was reported, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), along with local police, arrived at the scene. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
Sub-Inspector Ramdev Kumar said the deceased's family had been informed, and the body was sent for a postmortem.
According to reports, SHO Dheeraj Kumar said the victim's son and daughter-in-law, both police constables, have given in writing that they do not want any further action or investigation in the matter. He added that the police would conduct a preliminary inquiry, as it is standard operating procedure in cases of deaths. "Although, prima facie, it looks like a case of accidental death, we have also taken statements from other passengers," he said. The deceased was a farmer traveling from Lucknow to his village in Azamgarh.
