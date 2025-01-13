UP Shocker: Man Hires Hitmen to Kill Girlfriend's Husband & Father, Gang Ends up Killing Another Man

Lucknow: A lawyer from Uttar Pradesh, Aftab Ahmed, allegedly hired hitmen to kill the husband and father of a woman he was having an affair with. However, the killers ended up targeting and killing the wrong person, police said on Monday.

Murder Gone Wrong

The victim, identified as Mohammad Rizwan, was found dead in the Madehganj area of Lucknow on December 30. The police launched an investigation after recovering the body and registered a case, on December 30.

Senior Police Officer Raveen Tyagi said, “Our surveillance team, Special Operations Group, and local police worked together on this case. We have arrested three accused—Aftab Ahmed, Yasir, and Krishnakant.”

Man plans Girlfriend's Family Murder

Police investigations said that Aftab Ahmed was the mastermind behind the crime. He allegedly planned to kill the woman’s husband and father to clear his path in the relationship. Ahmed hired Yasir, who then roped in Krishnakant for the job.

On the night of December 30, Yasir and Krishnakant arrived in Madehganj to execute the plan. However, instead of killing the intended target, Irfan (the woman’s father), they mistakenly killed Rizwan.

All three accused have been arrested, and police recovered a country-made firearm, 14 live bullets, three mobile phones, and a bike used in the crime. The items have been taken into custody as evidence.

Tyagi added, “We have successfully cracked this blind murder case and found critical evidence against the accused.”