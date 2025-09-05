UP Shocker: Monkeys Drag Sleeping Infant From Home, Drowns Him in Water Drum

Sitapur: A tragic incident in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh has resulted in the death of a two-month-old infant after a group of monkeys snatched the child from inside his home and placed him in a water-filled container, leading to fatal drowning.

The infant was sleeping indoors when the monkeys entered the home unnoticed while the family was occupied with household chores. After realizing the child was missing, family members began a frantic search and eventually heard cries coming from the rooftop. There, they discovered the infant submerged in a water drum. Although he was immediately taken to a nearby medical facility, the child was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Local police were notified and responded to the scene. After conducting a preliminary assessment, the body was sent for postmortem examination.

The incident has provoked profound anguish throughout the community. Residents report that the area has been severely affected by a persistent monkey menace for a long period. They assert that despite frequent incidents involving injuries and material damage, the forest department and local administration have failed to implement effective countermeasures.

In the wake of the event, villagers are urgently calling on authorities to address the monkey menace and prevent future occurrences of such devastating events.

This is not an isolated case. In a similar event in 2022, a two-month-old boy, Keshav Kumar, was abducted from his home’s terrace by a troop of monkeys and drowned in a water tank. The infant had been sleeping next to his grandmother when the attack occurred, and his body was recovered only hours later. His parents shared that monkeys had made previous attempts to snatch the child, which were thwarted.

CCTV footage from the 2022 incident confirmed the involvement of the animals. A local veterinarian suggested that a female monkey experiencing grief from the loss of her own offspring might have been responsible, possibly mistaking the human infant for her own.

These repeated episodes highlight growing concerns regarding human-wildlife conflict. As affected families seek justice and enhanced safety protocols, the absence of sustained and proactive interventions continues to endanger residents, particularly in rural and semi-urban regions.

Across many parts of India, persistent monkey-related disturbances have remained a daily reality, causing ongoing distress and posing significant risks to local communities for many years.