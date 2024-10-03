Published 17:41 IST, October 3rd 2024
UP Shocker: Mother Drowns Daughter To Death In Septic Tank Following Argument With Husband
A mother in UP was arrested for allegedly killing her infant daughter by drowning her in a septic tank after an argument with her husband.
UP Shocker: Mother Drowns Daughter To Death In Septic Tank Following Argument With Husband | Image: Unsplash
