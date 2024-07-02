Published 18:18 IST, July 2nd 2024
Hathras Stampede: Cong Condoles Loss of Lives, Asks Govt to Provide Compensation to Victims
The Congress on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at a 'satsang' in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and urged the government to leave no stone unturned in treating the injured as well as provide immediate compensation to the victims.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
हाथरस भगदड़ में अब तक 48 लोगों की मौत; जिम्मेदार कौन? | Image: Republic
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:18 IST, July 2nd 2024