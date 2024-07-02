Published 18:18 IST, July 2nd 2024

Hathras Stampede: Cong Condoles Loss of Lives, Asks Govt to Provide Compensation to Victims

The Congress on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at a 'satsang' in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and urged the government to leave no stone unturned in treating the injured as well as provide immediate compensation to the victims.