Published 18:18 IST, July 2nd 2024

Hathras Stampede: Cong Condoles Loss of Lives, Asks Govt to Provide Compensation to Victims

The Congress on Tuesday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at a 'satsang' in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras and urged the government to leave no stone unturned in treating the injured as well as provide immediate compensation to the victims.

Hathras News
हाथरस भगदड़ में अब तक 48 लोगों की मौत; जिम्मेदार कौन? | Image: Republic
