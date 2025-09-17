Disha Patani's Bareilly House Shooting: 2 Shooters Of Goldy Brar Gang Involved In Firing Killed In Encounter, 4 Cops Injured

Ghaziabad: The two shooters of the notorious Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang, involved in a shocking firing incident outside Bollywood actress Disha Patani’s home in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly, were killed in an encounter in Ghaziabad in a joint operation. The accused, identified as Ravindra alias Kullu and Arun, both hailing from Haryana, succumbed to their injuries after being shot in a joint operation by the Delhi Police, the UP Special Task Force (STF) and the Haryana STF.

According to police, both the accused were fired indiscriminately outside Disha Patani's ancestral home in Bareilly on September 12. The two accused received gunshot injuries during the encounter and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they were declared dead.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Special Cell), Pramod Kushwaha, confirmed the incident, saying that during the shootout, Sub-Inspector (SI) Rohit of the Delhi Police sustained gunshot injury on his left hand, while Head Constable (HC) Kailash sustained injury on the bicep of his right hand. Apart from them, two police personnel from the UP STF, named HC Ankur and HC Jai, also got injured in the encounter.



As per the police, the incident on September 12 left the people in Bareilly shocked, after two bike-borne men fired around 10-12 rounds outside Disha Patani's family residence in Bareilly's Civil Lines area. The attack was reportedly linked to comments made by Disha's sister, Khushboo Patani, criticising spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya for his alleged remarks about unmarried women.

Goldy Brar's group had claimed responsibility for the firing in a social media post, stating it was a response to Khushboo's comments against revered saints Premanand Ji Maharaj and Aniruddhacharya Ji Maharaj.

Later, Disha Patani's father, Jagdish Patani, a retired police officer, clarified that Khushboo's comments were misrepresented and wrongly connected to Premanand Ji Maharaj. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath assured Jagdish Patani of strict action against the accused and ensured security arrangements for the family following the incident.