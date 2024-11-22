Published 07:49 IST, November 22nd 2024
UP: Stones Thrown at Dehradun-Bound Shatabdi Express, Probe on
The glass window of seat numbers 18 and 19 in coach C2 was shattered after some miscreants hurled stones at the train.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
