UP to Lead India’s Deep Tech Revolution: CM Yogi. Inaugurates ‘Deep Tech India 2025’ Summit at IIT Kanpur

Uttar Pradesh is poised to become the nation's leader in deep technology, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared on Wednesday during the inauguration of India's first national deep tech summit, “Deep Tech India 2025”, at IIT Kanpur.

The summit, focusing on cutting-edge fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors, quantum technology, space technology, and biosciences, aims to position Uttar Pradesh at the forefront of technological innovation.

In his address, CM Yogi emphasised the state's pivotal role in the deep tech sector, stating, "Uttar Pradesh will not just participate in the deep tech revolution; it will lead it." He further remarked, "This summit is a testament to our commitment to transforming Uttar Pradesh into a global hub for deep technology."

Announcing that IIT Kanpur will serve as a center of deep tech innovation, the Chief Minister added, "IIT

Kanpur will drive the new technological revolution in the country, fostering an ecosystem where startups and young innovators can thrive."

The summit also saw the launch of the Deep Tech Policy 2035, the country's first deep tech accelerator, and India’s first AI Co-Pilot, initiatives aimed at enhancing India's global competitiveness in technology. CM Yogi highlighted that these initiatives would extend the benefits of the deep tech ecosystem to Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, ensuring inclusive growth and innovation.

Over 200 venture capital firms, industry leaders, and institutions, including DRDO, ISRO, MeitY, and DAC, participated in the summit. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that IIT Kanpur, with its robust infrastructure and research capabilities, is well-equipped to address contemporary technological challenges and guide young innovators.