UP Tragedy: 34 Devotees Returning from Ganga Snan Injured After Tractor Trolley Overturns in Kasganj

Kasganj: As many as 34 people were injured after a tractor trolley overturned in the Ganjdundwara area in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district on Wednesday, as per officials.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Rajesh Kumar Bharti, people were returning after 'Ganga Snan' when the vehicle lost control and overturned. However, Bharti added that none of the injured were in critical condition.

"In the Ganjdundwara PS area, several people were returning after 'Ganga Snan'. Their tractor-trolley lost control and overturned. 34 people have been injured in the incident...No one is in a critical condition," the ASP said.

All the injured were later taken to the Ganjdundwara CHC for treatment.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Circle Officer (CO) of the area also visited the site to assess the situation, and further investigation is underway.

Earlier in December 2024, 26 were injured in a road accident in Kasganj after a tractor collided with a pickup carrying passengers coming from a marriage ceremony.