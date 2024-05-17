Advertisement

UP Weather: It can get extremely hot during the final ten days of May. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a terrifying forecast. It is predicted that starting on Friday, a heatwave will cover all of Rohilkhand. May 17 through May 31 can present an extremely torturing situation. It can be challenging for people to leave their houses because of the heated air from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It's expected that the minimum temperature will likely surpass 30 degrees and the maximum temperature will rise over 45 degrees. There have been reports that the hot air gusts could seem like someone splattering hot steam on your face, since they are so annoying. In such a situation, experts said that one should go out of the house only when necessary. If you have to go out to avoid the heat, make sure to arrange for a towel, cold water and a cap.

UP Weather: Most Affected Area

The highest recorded temperature in Shahjahanpur on Thursday was 40 degrees, while the lowest recorded temperature was 24.2 degrees, according to Dr. Manmohan Singh, senior meteorologist at the Meteorological Department of the Sugarcane Research Council, Shahjahanpur. On Friday, he said, extreme heat would pour down on Bareilly, Badaun, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, and the nearby region of Kheri. It is possible that the heat will be very hot in the morning and that the afternoon high will be between 42 and 44 degrees. He noted that from May 17 to May 31, there is a red heat alert in effect for Bareilly and Badaun. He said that based on the forecast, the highest temperature in Bareilly and Badaun could reach 44 degrees starting on Friday and could stay there through the end of May. Even at night, there is little relief from the heat because the low is still likely to reach 30 degrees. These days, according to Dr. Manmohan Singh, the average maximum temperature is 40 degrees, while the average minimum temperature is 25 degrees.

Heatwave In UP

IMD Weather Forecast: Area-Wise

With a maximum temperature of 45 to 48 degrees and a low temperature of 30 degrees, Bareilly will experience a significant heatwave from May 17 to May 28. For the period of May 17–May 27, Badaun is under a red weather alert. Maximum temperatures there are predicted to be between 45 and 48 degrees, while minimum temperatures could rise to 30 degrees. Additionally, from May 17 to May 27, Heatweb can be seen in the Pilibhit district. Individuals may experience heat-related problems. 29 degrees is the lowest possible temperature while 44 degrees is the maximum. In Shahjahanpur district, there is a red heat alert in effect from May 23 to May 26. During this time, the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 47 degrees, while the lowest temperature will be 30 degrees. From Friday onwards, the Kheri area has been experiencing the effects of the heatwave. A red alert has been issued for Kheri between May 17 and 23, with a predicted high temperature of 44 degrees and a low temperature of 30.

Heatwave: Beware Of Mosquitoes

People will use air conditioners, coolers, and fans as the temperature rises to escape it. People should be ready for both a power outage and a heatwave in such a scenario, as overload can also cause transformers to blow down. Mosquitoes also tend to spread when the temperature rises. Malaria, dengue, and chikungunya could spread in such circumstances; these diseases have all been observed in recent years.

The extreme weather has led to a rise in sales of air conditioners and coolers at electronics stores in the marketplace. People are turning to air conditioners and coolers to escape the heat. Shikanji, Mango Panna, and Jaljeera are among the drinks that people turn to in order to relieve their thirst. In the afternoon, fewer people visit the marketplaces. The streets and markets were silent during the day because of the intense sunlight and humidity. Individuals who left their houses for significant labor were observed shielding themselves from the intense heat with towels, handkerchiefs, and umbrellas.