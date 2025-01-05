UP Woman Alleges Rape by Married Man, Police Pressured Her Into Marriage

Bhadohi (UP): A married man allegedly raped a 19-year-old woman here multiple times, with her family alleging that when they went to lodge a complaint the police "persuaded" them to marry her to the accused citing her pregnancy. The accused, Sajid Ali (aged around 35 years) from Kotwali area, befriended the woman from the same locality and began visiting her house, Superintendent of Police (SP) Meenakshi Katyayan told PTI citing the FIR.

On March 10, 2024, Ali allegedly raped a woman at her home while she was alone and recorded the assault, according to the officer. The SP added that when the woman threatened to report the crime, the accused blackmailed her with the video, threatening to post it online.

Out of fear, the woman remained silent, and Ali continued to assault her, resulting in her pregnancy, the officer said.

When her parents noticed physical changes, they confronted her, and she revealed the incident, the SP stated.

On September 20, 2024, the woman and her parents attempted to file a complaint, but the police convinced them to agree to a marriage between the woman and Ali, citing her pregnancy, the complaint noted.

The woman claimed that the marriage took place without proper investigation and against her will, as per Katyayan.

Later, in October, the woman discovered that Ali was already married and living with his wife elsewhere, according to the police.

On November 26, the woman gave birth to a stillborn child at a private hospital, the SP reported.

The officer further stated that the woman, who had endured months of mental and physical abuse, submitted a formal complaint on January 3, requesting action against Ali.

Following her complaint, a case was filed under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code. The woman's statement has been recorded, and a medical examination was carried out, the police confirmed.