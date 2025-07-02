UP Woman, In Illicit Relationship With Dead Husband’s Two Brothers, Accused of Killing Mother-in-Law

Jhansi Murder Case: A widow's illicit relationship with her dead husband's brothers and a sinister plot to murder her mother-in-law over property dispute have surfaced from Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi.

UP Woman's Affair With Dead Husband’s Two Brothers

On June 24, 54-year-old Sushila Devi was found dead in her home in Kumhariya village, Jhansi. What initially appeared to be a robbery soon turned into a chilling tale of betrayal, greed, and murder.

The accused, Pooja Jatav, 29, widow of Sushila’s son. After her husband’s death entered into live-in relationships with both her brothers-in-law, Kalyan Singh and later Santosh. The affair with Santosh, who was married already, even led to the birth of a daughter.

Accused Pooja

Gruesome Murder Plot

Pooja allegedly wanted to sell their ancestral land and move to Gwalior. While some family members agreed, Sushila Devi strongly opposed the sale, fearing Pooja’s intentions. This opposition is believed to have triggered the murder plot.

Pooja with her sister Kamala (alias Kamini) and Kamala’s boyfriend Anil Verma conspired murder of her mother in-law.

On the night of the murder, Kamala and Anil travelled 125 km to Jhansi where they poisoned and strangled Sushila Devi. They also looted ₹8 lakh worth of gold jewellry before fleeing.

Jhansi Police Solved Case

Suspicion grew when Pooja disappeared after the funeral. Her mobile data and inconsistent statements led police to interrogate her. Under pressure, she confessed to masterminding the murder.

Kamala and Pooja soon caught by the police and jailed. Kamala's boyfriend Anil Verma was caught later by the police while trying to sell the stolen jewellry.