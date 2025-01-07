UP Woman, Mother of 6, Elopes with Beggar; Husband Files Complaint

Hardoi: A 36-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district allegedly left her husband and six children, eloping with a beggar. The husband, Raju, filed a police complaint under Section 87 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to abduction. The police have registered a case and are searching for the accused.

Raju, 45, reported that he lives in Hardoi's Harpalpur area with his wife, Rajeshwari, and their six children. He mentioned that Nanhe Pandit, a 45-year-old beggar, would occasionally visit their neighborhood.

Raju said that Nanhe Pandit frequently conversed with Rajeshwari, and they also spoke over the phone. The police have confirmed that the woman has been found.

"Around 2 pm on January 3, my wife Rajeshwari told our daughter Khushboo that she was going to the market to buy clothes and vegetables. When she did not return, I looked for her everywhere, but could not find her. My wife left home with the money I made by selling a buffalo. I suspect that Nanhe Pandit has taken her with him," Raju has said in his complaint, seeking police action.

Police are now searching for Nanhe Pandit, the man allegedly involved in the incident. Senior police officer Shilpa Kumari confirmed that the woman has been recovered, and her statement is being recorded.