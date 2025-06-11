UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 (Out) Live Updates: Over 14,000 Candidates Qualify, Check Direct Link Here LIVE

UPSC result 2025 live | Image: representative

The Commission has clarified that the marks, cut-off scores, and answer keys for the Prelims 2025 will be uploaded on the UPSC website only after the final results of the Civil Services Examination and Indian Forest Service Examination are declared. Successful candidates will now proceed to the UPSC Mains Examination, the second stage of the three-tier selection process for prestigious services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS). The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination held on May 25, 2025, can now check their qualifying status on the official websites mentioned below.