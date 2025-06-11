UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2025 (Out) Live Updates: Over 14,000 Candidates Qualify, Check Direct Link Here LIVE

The Commission has clarified that the marks, cut-off scores, and answer keys for the Prelims 2025 will be uploaded on the UPSC website only after the final results of the Civil Services Examination and Indian Forest Service Examination are declared. Successful candidates will now proceed to the UPSC Mains Examination, the second stage of the three-tier selection process for prestigious services like the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS). The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially declared the UPSC Civil Services (CSE) Prelims Result 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination held on May 25, 2025, can now check their qualifying status on the official websites mentioned below.
UPSC Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: Results of the UPSC preliminary exam for 2025 show that over 10 lakh candidates applied for 979 positions. The results of the 2025 Civil Services Preliminary Examination have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).
In the May 25 test, almost 10 lakh students competed for 979 positions in key government offices.
The results are now accessible on the official website upsc.gov.in, where they are presented as a PDF with the roll numbers of eligible applicants.
The Mains exam, which is set to start on August 22, is open to candidates who passed the preliminary exam.
The UPSC will release the UPCS CSE Main 2025 Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the main exam on June 17, 2025, on the official website - upsc.gov.in.
The UPSC CSE Main application fee is INR 200. The last date to submit the DAF is June 25, 2025.
UPSC CSE Prelims result 2025: The candidates can see below the UPSC CSE prelims 2025 expected cutoff
Category Wise UPSC Prelims Expected Cutoff List:
86+5 General
85+5 EWS
83+5 OBC
74+5 SC
70+5 ST
UPSC Prelims Result 2025 Live Updates: Candidates can now download the UPSC CSE Prelims 2025 result in PDF format. The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has published the Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025 results in a PDF file format.
Candidates can visit their official website, upsc.gov.in, to check if their roll number is listed among those shortlisted for the UPSC Mains examination.
UPSC IFS Prelims 2025 Results Live: Four candidates’ results withheld pending with court. UPSC has withheld the results of four candidates due to ongoing court cases. These candidates will have to wait for further communication from the Commission.
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result Live: Official website to check results
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result Live: Candidates who took the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary examination will be able to check the results on upsc.gov.in.
UPSC Prelims 2025 Result Live: Steps by step guide is here…
Visit the official website at upsc.gov.in
On the home page, click on the link to download the UPSC CSE Prelims Results 2025.
Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
Check your CSE Prelims result displayed on the screen.
Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference .
