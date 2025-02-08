Published 23:54 IST, February 8th 2025
UPSC Extends Last Date To Apply For Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2025
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the civil services preliminary examination 2025 till February 18
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has extended the last date to apply for the civil services preliminary examination 2025 till February 18, giving aspirants an extra week to submit their applications.
The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages, preliminary, mains, and interview, to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
According to a note on the UPSC website, “The last date for registration for Civil Services (Preliminary)-2025 and Indian Forest Service (Preliminary)-2025 exams has been extended till 18.02.2025 (6 pm).”
The extension comes as a relief to applicants who were facing technical glitches while submitting their applications. The UPSC has also announced that a correction window will be open for applicants from February 19 to 25, allowing them to make changes to their application forms.
The civil services preliminary examination is scheduled to take place on May 25, and the number of vacancies to be filled through the examination is expected to be around 979, including 38 vacancies reserved for persons with benchmark disability category.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 23:54 IST, February 8th 2025