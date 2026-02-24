UPSC Website Not Working: Direct Link to Apply For CSE Recruitment Inside

New Delhi: As candidates hurry to fill their forms for the UPSC CSE 2026 examination on the last day, the official website Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) is not responding, probably due to heavy traffic. The Commission usually advises candidates to apply well before the deadline so that last-minute glitches, like this one, can be avoided.

The Civil Services Examination 2026 will be conducted on May 24, 2026 to fill 933 vacancies across various central government departments.

What is the Selection Process?

The recruitment process is conducted in multiple stages. It begins with a Preliminary Examination, which serves as the screening round. Candidates who clear this stage are eligible to appear for the Main Examination. Those who successfully pass the Mains are called for a Personality Test (Interview).

Applicants who perform well in the interview are then required to complete document verification to confirm their eligibility. The final step involves a medical examination to ensure fitness for the role. Candidates must clear each phase of the selection procedure to progress to the next stage and secure final appointment.

Here's How You Can Apply Online

Applicants who meet the eligibility criteria must visit the official portal at upsconline.nic.in to begin the application process.

Following this, they need to complete the One-Time Registration (OTR).

After logging in, candidates should click on the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2026 application link

Candidates need to carefully enter their personal information, educational qualifications, and contact details.

They must then upload a recent photograph, signature, and any necessary supporting documents as specified.

Once the form is filled, applicants are required to pay the prescribed application fee online, wherever applicable.

Before final submission, they should thoroughly review all the details entered.

After submitting the application, it is advisable to download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Here's The Big Change in UPSC Civil Services 2026

A key change introduced this year bars serving officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Foreign Service (IFS) from reappearing in the Civil Services Examination. Individuals who have already been appointed to the IAS or IFS through a previous examination and are currently serving in their respective cadres will no longer be eligible to sit for the exam again.

Such officers will be barred from applying for any examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission unless they formally resign from the service to which they have been allotted.

Here's The Direct Link To Apply