Urban Naxals Who Wants To Wage War Against Indian State Will Never Understand Constitution: PM Modi
PM Modi has said that urban naxals who wants to wage war against the Indian State will never understand country's unity.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted Rahul Gandhi and those with urban-naxal mindset who want to wage war against the Indian state saying people with such mentality will never understand the Constitution.
“Some leaders speak language of urban naxals, talk of waging war against Indian state, they cannot understand Constitution,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
“It is unfortunate that today some people are speaking the language of urban Naxals openly, challenging the Indian state and declaring a fight against it. Those who speak this language neither understand the Constitution nor the unity of the nation,” PM Modi said.
“For seven decades, J&K and Ladakh were deprived of their constitutional rights. This was an injustice not only to the Constitution but also to the people of these regions... We live by the spirit of the Constitution, and that is why we make strong decisions,” the Prime Minister mentioned.
“Our Constitution does not give the right to discriminate. Those who live with the Constitution in their pockets do not know what kind of difficulties you forced Muslim women to live in...,” PM Modi added.
