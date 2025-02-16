US Air Force Aircraft With Third Batch of 112 Deportees Arrives In Amritsar

Amritsar: A US Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft landed at Amritsar International Airport on Sunday night, carrying 112 Indians who were deported from the United States for illegally residing in the country. Notably, the US aircraft landed on Sunday in India with the third batch of deportees within the last 10 days. The mass deportation is part of the US President Donald Trump-led administration's crackdown on illegal immigrants.

Ahead of the landing of the aircraft, the families of the deportees arrived at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport in Amritsar to receive their loved ones. After completing immigration, verification, and background checks, the deportees will be allowed to return home. The authorities have arranged the transportation of the deportees to their respective destinations.

A recent US deportation flight carrying 112 Indians has sparked controversy, with deportees alleging harsh treatment during their journey. One deportee recounted, "Our legs were chained and hands cuffed throughout the journey. The shackles were removed before the aircraft landed in Amritsar." Notably, three women and three children on board were exempt from cuffing.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police also arrested two deportees from Punjab's Patiala district, Sandeep Singh and Pradeep Singh, upon arrival in connection with a 2023 murder case.

Earlier, a previous US flight carrying 104 Indian deportees, including 13 children, landed in Amritsar on February 5. Deportees reported being unshackled only after arrival, with one deportee, Jaspal Singh, sharing his experience: "We thought we were being taken to another camp. Then a police officer told us that we were being taken to India. We were handcuffed, and our legs were chained. These were opened at Amritsar airport."

Amid the deportation flight from the United States landing in Amritsar, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has strongly criticised the central government over the landings of US planes carrying deportees at Amritsar airport. Bhagwant Mann expressed his discontent, stating, "Do not turn our holy city into a deportation hub".

According to sources, the 112 deportees hail from various Indian states, including: