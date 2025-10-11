US Ambassador-Designate Sergio Gor Meets PM Modi In New Delhi, Affirms Strengthening India-US Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the newly appointed US Ambassador-designate to India Sergio Gor at his residence in New Delhi on Saturday. During their meeting, PM Modi expressed confidence that Gor's tenure would further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. Sergio Gor's appointment as the US Ambassador to India comes at a crucial time, when the trade tensions between the two nations remain a pressing concern at present.

The meeting between PM Modi and Sergio Gor was another step to fortify the strategic partnership between the two nations. Gor, who was recently confirmed by the US Senate as the Ambassador to India, stressed on the importance of deepening ties between the two countries. The prime minister also affirmed that the India-US relationship will strengthen under the newly appointed US Ambassador.

Following the meeting, PM Modi, in a post on X, stated, "Glad to receive Mr. Sergio Gor, Ambassador-designate of the US to India. I'm confident that his tenure will further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership." On the other hand, Gor too reciprocated similar thoughts, affirming that the ties between the two countries will boost under his tenure.

Before meeting PM Modi, Sergio Gor held discussions with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, where they reviewed the India-US relationship and its global importance. After the meeting, Jaishankar tweeted, "Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility." Additionally, Gor met with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, where they had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities.

US Embassy's Statement

The US Embassy in India officially welcomed Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, stating that he would meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss opportunities to deepen their strategic partnership. The embassy posted on X, "Excited to welcome Ambassador Sergio Gor to India! He will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss opportunities to further deepen our ambitious strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous relationship."