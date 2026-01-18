US Ambassador Sergio Gor Pays Tribute To 26/11 Mumbai Attack Victims, Highlights Tahawwur Rana's Extradition

Mumbai: Sergio Gor, US Ambassador to India, paid tributes at the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai and highlighted how, under US President Donald Trump, the alleged mastermind behind the Mumbai 2008 terror attacks- Tahawwur Rana was extradited to India.

In a post on X, he praised the valour of the Indian security forces during the Mumbai 2008 terror attack and remembered the innocent lives lost.

He said, "May such a tragedy never happen again. I visited the 26/11 memorial at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, remembering the 166 innocent lives lost, including 6 Americans. I honor the valor of the Indian security forces and am proud that under President Trump, the United States extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning these horrific attacks."

Rana was extradited from the United States in April 2025, is currently in judicial custody following NIA interrogation in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case.

The 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin was extradited in connection with his alleged involvement in the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks. The devastating attack, orchestrated by Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed over 160 lives and left hundreds injured.

Commonly referred to as 26/11, these coordinated assaults by a group of 10 terrorists sent shockwaves through the nation and the world. The terrorists had entered the city of Mumbai on the night of November 26, 2008, via sea route and over the course of four days, they killed 166 people and injured 300, in some of the busiest parts of the city.

The targets were carefully chosen after being surveyed for maximum impact, viz., the Taj and Oberoi Hotels, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Jewish centre at Nariman House, Cama Hospital, Metro Cinema, and the Leopold Cafe, since these places were frequented by foreign nationals along with a major part of Mumbai's workforce.

The nine LeT terrorists were killed while Kasab was arrested. In May 2010, Kasab was awarded the death penalty, and two years later, he was hanged in a maximum security prison in Pune.

During his visit to Mumbai, the US Ambassador met CM Devendra Fadnavis, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra and also visited the Gateway of India.