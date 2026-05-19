US Approves $198M Apache Sustainment Package for India, Eyes Long-Term M777 Howitzer Support

Washington/New Delhi: The United States has given the green light for a potential Foreign Military Sale to India involving follow-on sustainment support for its AH-64E Apache attack helicopters, the US Department of State announced on May 18.

The deal, notified to Congress under Transmittal No. 26-26, is valued at an estimated $198.2 million. It covers a comprehensive package of sustainment services aimed at maintaining and enhancing the operational readiness of the Indian Army’s Apache fleet.

According to the notification from the Bureau of Political-Military Affairs, India has requested AH-64E Apache sustainment support services, including US government and contractor-provided engineering, technical, and logistics support, technical data and publications, personnel training, and other related logistics and program support elements.

Strategic Significance

The US State Department described the proposed sale as advancing American foreign policy and national security objectives by reinforcing the growing US-India strategic partnership. India, a Major Defence Partner of the United States, plays a key role in maintaining political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia regions.

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“This proposed sale will improve India’s capability to meet current and future threats, strengthen its homeland defence, and deter regional threats,” the notification stated. Officials added that India will have no difficulty absorbing the support package into its armed forces and that the sale will not alter the basic military balance in the region.

There will be no adverse impact on US defence readiness as a result of the proposed sale.

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Contractors Involved

The principal contractors for the Apache support program will be:

-The Boeing Company, Arlington, Virginia

-Lockheed Martin, Orlando, Florida

-Parallel Howitzer Support Deal

In a related development, the US has also approved a possible sale of long-term sustainment support for India’s M777A2 ultra-light howitzers, valued at approximately $230 million. The principal contractor for the artillery support package is BAE Systems, based in Cumbria, United Kingdom.

Both notifications reflect the deepening defence cooperation between the US and India, particularly in maintaining high-end platforms acquired through previous Foreign Military Sales. India operates a fleet of AH-64E Apaches and M777 howitzers, which have significantly enhanced its high-altitude and conventional firepower capabilities.