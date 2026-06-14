US-based Christian Missionary Organisation, Six Others Booked Under UAPA for 'Illegal Foreign Funding'

Bengaluru: A case has been registered under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against a US-based Christian missionary organisation and six individuals following a complaint by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleging large-scale illegal utilisation of foreign funds, according to reports.

The FIR, filed on June 11 by Kothanur Police in Bengaluru, accuses the organisation and the named individuals of funnelling foreign funds through a network of international debit cards, including into Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected regions of the country, reports said.

The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by ED Assistant Director Sunil Kumar Sinhmar. The accused have been reportedly booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the UAPA.

Those named in the FIR include Jonathan S Rajan, Micah Mark, Ajit Verghese Mathai, Varghese Chacko, Bablu Kurmi, Supreme Joy, and the US-based The Timothy Initiative, along with others.

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The ED’s complaint reportedly highlights suspicious financial transactions routed through foreign debit cards, raising concerns over potential misuse of funds in sensitive areas affected by Left Wing Extremism.