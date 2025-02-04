US Begins Deporting Indian Migrants on Military Aircraft Ahead of PM Modi-Donald Trump Meet

New Delhi: In an intensified crackdown on illegal immigration, the United States is now using military aircraft to deport migrants to India, marking the farthest destination for such flights under the Trump administration, according to a Reuters report.

A senior US official, speaking anonymously to Reuters, confirmed that a US Air Force C-17 aircraft had taken off with deported migrants and was expected to land in India within 24 hours. The Pentagon has also begun facilitating mass deportations, using military planes to transport over 5,000 migrants detained in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California.

So far, military aircraft have been deployed to send deportees to several Latin American nations, including Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras. This latest move extends the reach of the Trump administration’s aggressive immigration policies, which have increasingly involved military resources.

Modi’s US Visit Amid Diplomatic Talks

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled for a two-day visit to the United States starting February 12, during which he will hold talks with President Donald Trump on key issues such as trade and defense.

According to sources, Modi will arrive in Washington DC after completing a visit to Paris. His meeting with Trump on February 13 will mark his first official bilateral engagement with the US President since Trump secured a second term in office after his re-election victory in November.