Updated February 4th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

US Evangelists Detained and Fined $500 Each for Preaching activities with Tourist Visas in Assam

In yet another incident of religious preachers indulging in religious activities in India on tourist visas, two foreign nationals were detained by Assam Police.

Anirudha Bhakat
Religious Preachers From US Fined in Assam for Violation of Visa Norms, to Get Blacklisted
Religious Preachers From US Fined in Assam for Violation of Visa Norms, to Get Blacklisted | Image:Republic
Assam: In yet another incident of religious preachers indulging in religious activities in India on tourist visas, two foreign nationals were detained and fined by the Assam Police in Tezpur on Saturday. The violators are from the United States. 

Matthew Jon Boone and James Micheal Flinchum arrived in India in the months of December and October respectively. The purpose of their visit, as per their visas, were for recreation and sightseeing. However, in Assam not only in one place, but in multiple locations in Udalguri district as well as in Sonitpur district they were found indulging in religious practices. Speaking to Republic Media Network, Superintendent of Police of Sonitpur district, Sushanta Biswa Sarma said that they were deliberately violating the visa rules.

"When you are on a tourist visa with recreation and sightseeing clearly mentioned, you cannot indulge in any other activities and if you do so, it's a clear violation of the law of the land. We got the information and kept them in close watch and today they were detained from the Baptist Christian Hospital in Tezpur's Mission Chariali," Sushanta Biswa Sarma said. 

He further added that a fine has been imposed on them. "We are not arresting them, but have fined 500 dollars each. We are following up with concerned authorities to blacklist them," Sarma added. 

It may be mentioned that this is not the first time that religious preachers disguised as tourists have been nabbed in the state. Earlier too several Islamic preachers from Bangladesh and Christian preachers from Europe have been detained and fined or arrested in the state. 

As per sources in the Assam Police, already many such preachers have been blacklisted through Ministry of External Affairs and Matthew Jon Boone and James Micheal Flinchum will meet the same fate. 

Published February 4th, 2024 at 10:25 IST

