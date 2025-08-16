US-India Trade Talks Hit Roadblock as Negotiators Delay 25 Aug Delhi Visit

New Delhi: A high-level visit by a US trade delegation to New Delhi for crucial negotiations has been postponed, casting doubt over the progress of a proposed bilateral trade agreement between the two nations.

The team, led by Assistant US Trade Representative Brendan Lynch, was scheduled to arrive on 25 August for the sixth round of talks aimed at resolving escalating trade tensions.

The negotiations, originally set for 25-29 August, were seen as critical in easing tensions after Washington doubled additional tariffs on Indian goods to 50%, citing trade imbalances.

The delay comes just a day after US President Donald Trump hinted at reconsidering recent tariff hikes, raising questions about the future of trade discussions.

In a recent interview, President Trump suggested a potential softening of his trade measures, stating, “Well, because of what happened today, I think I don’t have to think about that (tariffs).” He rated his latest meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin as “10/10,” signaling a diplomatic thaw, a stark contrast to his earlier hardline stance on Moscow.

“Now, I may have to think about it in two weeks or three weeks… but we don't have to think about that right now,” Trump added, leaving room for policy adjustments.

An official familiar with the matter confirmed that no new dates have been finalized for the postponed talks. “This visit is likely to be rescheduled,” the official said.

The setback jeopardizes the September-October deadline both sides had set to finalize the first phase of the trade deal. The US has been pushing for greater access to India’s agriculture and dairy markets, a demand New Delhi has resisted, citing the interests of small farmers.

The postponement follows Washington’s recent tariff escalations, including a 25% levy on select Indian exports announced on 7 August, described as a “reciprocal measure.” Days later, Trump raised the duty to 50%, with another 25% penalty set for 27 August—targeting India’s continued imports of Russian crude oil.

India has termed the US tariffs “extremely unfortunate” and vowed to safeguard its interests. Notably, the US has not imposed similar measures on China, with whom it recently agreed to a tariff truce, reducing duties ahead of a November deadline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, reaffirmed India’s commitment to protecting farmers, signaling reluctance to concede on sensitive sectors. Despite the impasse, both nations remain engaged in dialogue, with the bilateral trade agreement (BTA) serving as the primary framework for negotiations.