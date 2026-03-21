Fact-Check: MEA Dismisses 'Fake And Baseless’ Claims of US Seeking Indian Military Support In Iran Conflict

MEA fake news alert on US Iran attack claim via India under LEMOA agreement | Image: X

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued a "Fake News Alert," firmly rejecting viral claims that the United States has sought permission to use Indian territory or naval bases to launch military operations against Iran.

The clarification comes amid a surge of misinformation on social media suggesting that Washington was exploring using western India to support military assets under the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA).

Taking to its official fact-check handle on X, the MEA characterised these reports as “fake news alert,” cautioning the public against baseless and fabricated comments.

Origins of the Misinformation

The controversy gained momentum after an interview on a US-based television network where a former military official suggested that American forces were falling back on Indian ports due to the destruction of regional installations in West Asia.

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These assertions were further amplified by social media posts alleging that the US had formally requested to bomb Iran from the Konkan coast.

Government officials were quick to dismantle these narratives. "There is absolutely no factual basis to these claims," a senior official stated.

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“India maintains a long-standing policy of strategic autonomy and does not permit its territory to be used for offensive military operations by foreign powers,” the government official further stated.

While the agreement allows India and the US to access each other's military facilities for logistical support, such as refuelling, repair, and replenishment, it strictly prohibits the launching of combat operations or establishing foreign military bases on Indian soil.

Regional Context and Diplomacy

The timing of these rumours is particularly sensitive, as the conflict in West Asia enters a volatile phase following coordinated US-Israeli strikes on Tehran in late February.

India has consistently advocated for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi describing the situation as a matter of deep concern.