US-Israel-Iran War: India Calls for Dialogue To De-escalate Tensions, Jaishankar Says Govt Monitoring Safety of Indians

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday briefed the Rajya Sabha on the escalating war in West Asia, stating that India is pushing for dialogue and closely monitoring the safety of its citizens in the region.

Making a statement in the House, Jaishankar said the current round of hostilities began on February 28 and has already resulted in significant casualties, Including of Iranian leaders, and destruction of infrastructure.

“This round of conflict started on February 28, 2026. There have been many casualties as well as destruction of infrastructure,” he said, adding that the government has expressed deep concern regarding the safety of civilians.

The minister reiterated India’s position that the situation must be de-escalated through diplomatic engagement. “Dialogue and diplomacy must be pursued to de-escalate the tensions,” he said.

Jaishankar said the Cabinet Committee on Security met on March 1 and was briefed about the situation, particularly the safety of Indian nationals in the region. The committee directed all ministries and departments concerned to take necessary measures.

He noted that the war has continued to intensify and poses risks beyond the immediate region. “The war threatens other nations and economic activities have been deeply affected,” he said, adding that any development affecting peace and security remains a matter of concern for India.

Highlighting the scale of the Indian diaspora in the region, Jaishankar said there are nearly one crore Indian citizens living across Gulf countries, while several thousand Indians, many of them students, are currently in Iran.

Jaishankar confirmed that two Indian nationals have died in the conflict while one remains missing.

He also outlined the government’s advisories and evacuation measures. An initial advisory was issued on January 5, asking Indians to avoid travel to the affected areas, followed by another on January 14. Recruitment and shipping companies were also instructed not to deploy Indians to the region.

Indian nationals, including students and tourists, were advised to leave Iran through available flights and stay in contact with the Indian Embassy. After the conflict began on February 28, several Indian students were relocated from Tehran.

Jaishankar said Indian embassies in the region issued fresh advisories on February 28 and March 1, while the latest update from the Ministry of External Affairs came on March 7. India has also facilitated border crossings for its citizens and approved commercial flights to bring them back. “Over 67,000 Indians returned on Sunday from the war-affected nations,” he said.

The minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally spoken to regional leaders, including the Crown Prince of Qatar, the King of Jordan and the Prime Minister of Israel, while the government has maintained diplomatic contact with the United States and other countries.

Referring to a recent maritime development, Jaishankar said the Iranian vessel IRIS Lavan was docked in Kochi on March 4 after requesting permission. He said Iran’s foreign minister had conveyed appreciation for the gesture, adding that allowing the ship to dock at Indian facilities was “the right thing to do”. However, Jaishankar admitted that contacting the Iran leadership was difficult at the moment.

He said the government remains committed to protecting the interests of Indian citizens and consumers, especially amid potential disruptions in global supply chains and crude oil markets.