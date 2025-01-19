US Podcaster Lex Fridman Says He Will Interview PM Modi Next Month

New Delhi: Popular American podcaster and artificial intelligence (AI) researcher Lex Fridman said that he will be interviewing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his podcast by the end of February.

Fridman, known for his in-depth conversations with global thought leaders, scientists, and innovators, expressed his excitement about visiting India for the first time. He shared his eagerness to experience India's vibrant culture and meet its people. "I will be doing a podcast with Narendra Modi (@narendramodi), Prime Minister of India, at the end of February. I've never been to India, so I'm excited to finally visit and experience many facets of its vibrant, historic culture and its amazing people as fully as I can," Fridman wrote in a post on X.

The discussion with PM Modi is expected to cover a range of topics, including India's burgeoning role in technology, artificial intelligence, digital governance, and its growing influence on the global stage. Key initiatives such as Digital India, Make in India, and the country's advancements in AI are likely to be focal points of the conversation.

Fridman's visit to India is not just about the podcast; it is also an opportunity for cultural and intellectual exploration. With his background in AI and robotics, Fridman is expected to engage with India's rapidly developing tech and academic sectors, potentially opening doors for future collaborations.

This interview marks PM Modi's second podcast appearance in 2025, following his debut on Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath's People by WTF series earlier this month. During that conversation, PM Modi shared insights into his early life, leadership philosophies, and India's technological advancements.

