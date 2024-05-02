US Police Denies Reports of Goldy Brar's Murder

Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after social media social media platforms got flooded with reports of Goldy Brar's death, the United States Police have confirmed that the deceased was not Goldy Brar. Gangster Goldy Brar is prime accused in singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder case.

"If you are inquiring because of the online chatter claiming that the shooting victim is 'Goldy Brar', we can confirm that this is absolutely not true," Lieutenant William J. Dooley said in response to a query, reported newsagency IANS.

After several reports in the US media suggested that Goldy Brar was shot dead in California, rival gangsters Arsh Dalla and Lakhbir had claimed responsibility for the attack on Brar. Reports said that Brar was shot on Tuesday at 5:25 pm in the US when a violent incident unfolded at Fairmont and Holt Avenue.

Two men were reportedly shot in Fairmont and Holt Avenue in California, one of whom was believed to be Goldy Brar.

Who is Goldy Brar?

Goldy Brar, also known as Satwinderjit Singh, was born in Muktsar Sahib, Punjab, in 1994, into a family with a history in law enforcement. He is a Canadian-born BA graduate who worked remotely from Canada in Punjab. Goldy Brar, is believed to be residing in Canada and has been listed among Canada's 25 most wanted individuals.

His cousin, Gurlal Brar, was killed outside a Chandigarh nightclub last year, allegedly targeted by Bishnoi's gang in retaliation for the death of Youth Congress leader Gurlal Pahalwan. Following these incidents, Goldy reportedly went to Canada in 2021 after entering Canada initially in 2017 on a student visa.