US Revokes Visas Of Indian Executives, Kin Over Drug Trafficking

New Delhi: Hours after US President Donald Trump identified India and 22 other nations as major drug transit or illicit drug-producing countries, the US Embassy in New Delhi on Thursday revoked and subsequently denied visas for certain business executives and corporate leadership on the basis of their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl precursors.

"...As a result of this decision, these individuals and close family members may be ineligible for travel to the United States. The Embassy is further flagging executives connected with companies known to have trafficked fentanyl precursors for heightened scrutiny if and when they apply for US visas," a press release issued by the Embassy said.

However, the Embassy didn't name any individual in the statement. It said the visa action might make these individuals and their close family members "ineligible for travel to the United States".

It further said the US Embassy in New Delhi remained steadfast in its commitment to combating illicit drug trafficking. "Individuals and organizations involved in the illegal production and trafficking of drugs to the United States, along with their families, will face consequences that may include being denied access to the United States,” affirmed Chargé d’affaires Jorgan Andrews.

Thanking the Indian Government for its cooperation in combating the problem, it said, "Stopping the flow of fentanyl, including its precursors, to the US is one of our top priorities. We are grateful to our counterparts in the Government of India for their close cooperation to combat this shared challenge. Only by working together will our two governments address this transnational threat and keep both our people safe from illicit drugs."

