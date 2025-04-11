Proud of Our Dynamics: US State Department On Ties With India After Successful Extradition of Tahawwur Rana

Washington: The United States on Thursday said that they are very proud of the dynamics their country shares with India after 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Tahawwur Rana was successfully extradited to India. In a statement, the US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that US has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for terror attacks are brought justice.

“On April 9, the united states extradited Tahawwur Hussain Rana to India to face justice for his role in planning the horrific 2008 mumbai terrorist attacks. These attacks resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans, that shocked the entire world,” the US State Department said.

"The United States has long supported India's efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice, and as President Trump has said, the United States and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism. He is in their possession, and we are very proud of that dynamic...," the State Department added.

NIA arrests Tahawwur Rana, seeks 20-day custody

Right after his arrival to India from United States, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials arrested Tahawwur Rana at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi and escorted him to the special NIA court inside Patiala House Court campus under a tight security.

The NIA has demanded a 20-day custody of Tahawwur Rana to interrogate him and seek crucial information of other key conspirators, including Pakistani state actors, who were involved in the deadliest terror attack in Mumbai in 2008.

Presenting its arguments in the court, NIA stated that as part of the criminal conspiracy, accused No. 1, David Coleman Headley aka Daood Gilani, had discussed the entire operation with Tahawwur Rana before his visit to India.

Anticipating potential challenges, Headley sent an email to Rana detailing his belongings and assets. He also informed Rana about the involvement of Ilyas Kashmiri and Abdur Rehman in the plot.