US Student Visa Services To Resume Soon But New 'Conditions Apply'. More Details Inside

New Delhi: The US embassy is to resume student visa services, which were shut for a while. Indian students with ‘Great American dreams’ to study abroad can now apply, but there are new conditions applicable.

US Resumes Student Visa Services For Indians with Stricter Rules

The United States is soon to resume processing student visa applications after a brief suspension, but with new conditions that have sparked new debate and concern among international applicants.

Mandatory Social Media Account Disclosure

All F-1, M-1, and J-1 visa applicants must now share the details of their social media profiles during the application process. The US State Department has directed consular officers to review applicants’ online presence for any signs of anti-American sentiment, extremist affiliations, or hate content.

Applicants' refusal to comply may be considered as an attempt to hide information and could lead to visa rejection.

US Changes Priorities

Priority will be given to students applying to institutions where international students applicants are less than 15% of the total enrollment. This new rule could hurdle applicants aiming at elite universities, such as Ivy League B-schools, where foreign student ratios are typically higher.

Impact on Indian Students

India community as usual remains one of the highest among international students in the US, with over 331,000 Indian students enrolled in 2024 alone. The new US student visa rules are expected to cut down processing time and increase scrutiny. Application process also gives access to those planning to join the Fall 2025 intake.

Controlled Reopening

Education visa consultants are calling the new visa rule a “controlled reopening”, balancing national security concerns with the needs of academic institutions.