US To Deport Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol, Wanted In Baba Siddique's Murder, To India
Anmol Bishnoi, alleged plotter of NCP leader Baba Siddique’s murder, to be brought to India from US.
Anmol Bishnoi, who has been named as the main plotter in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique last year, is set to be brought to India soon as his deportation process has been completed. | Image: Republic
New Delhi: Anmol Bishnoi, who has been named as the main plotter by the Mumbai Police in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique last year, is set to be brought to India soon as his deportation process has been completed.
Anmol has several cases registered against him across the country and the Centre will decide who should have his custody first. Sources said Anmol would land in Delhi within a few hours.
