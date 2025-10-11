‘US Values Relationship With India’: Sergio Gor After Meeting PM Modi

New Delhi: US Ambassador-designate to India, Sergio Gor said that the US values its relationship with India, and showed optimism regarding the relations between both the nations.

Gor said that US President Donald Trump values his personal friendship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The US values its relationship with India, and under the strong leadership of President Donald J Trump and Prime Minister Modi, I'm optimistic about the days ahead for both of our nations. President Trump considers Prime Minister Modi a great and personal friend. In fact, just before I left for New Delhi, they had an incredible phone call. And that is something that will continue over the weeks and months ahead," he said.

Gor said that he had meetings upon arrival with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and also held talks on various topics, including critical minerals.

"We hit the ground running. We had a great series of including with Foreign Secretary Misri, with the External Affairs Minister, Dr. Jaishankar, and with the National Security Advisor, Doval. And we just finished an incredible meeting with Prime Minister Modi, where we discussed bilateral issues, including defense, trade, technology. We also discussed the importance of critical minerals and the importance of that to both of our nations," he said.

Gor added that he looked forward to deepen the relationship between both the nations.

"Once again, it's an honor to serve as President Donald Trump's ambassador to India, and I look forward to this very important relationship and continuing to grow and deepen the relationship between our two nations," he said.

Earlier in the day, the US Embassy in India officially welcomed Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor, who is set to strengthen the ties between the United States and India.

He will met with Indian government counterparts to discuss opportunities to further deepen our ambitious strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous relationship.

In a post on X, the US Embassy in India wrote, "Excited to welcome Ambassador Sergio Gor to India! He will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss opportunities to further deepen our ambitious strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous relationship."

Gor's first meeting in India took place earlier today with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, where the two discussed the India-US relationship and its growing global significance.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, Jaishankar tweeted, "Pleased to meet Ambassador-designate Sergio Gor of the US today in New Delhi. Discussed the India-US relationship and its global significance. Wish him the best for his new responsibility."

In addition, Gor also met with Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. The officials had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities.

The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson wrote on X, "Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Ambassador-designate to India @SergioGor earlier today. They had a productive exchange on the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and its shared priorities. FS wished Amb-designate Gor all success for his assignment.

Earlier, during his Senate confirmation hearing on September 12, Gor highlighted the "deep friendship" between then US President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling it a unique strength in advancing bilateral ties.

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Gor said, "India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond. India's geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make it a cornerstone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share."

He further noted, "As Secretary Rubio said, India is one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world. If confirmed, I will prioritise deepening defence and security cooperation with India."

Gor's appointment underscores Washington's commitment to strengthening ties with New Delhi amid the steep tariffs imposed on India by the Trump administration.

This year, in August, Trump nominated Sergio Gor as India's next ambassador and Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs.

His visit marks another significant step forward in enhancing the strategic partnership between the two nations across defence, trade, and technology sectors.

Michael J Rigas, Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources, the State Department, had announced on Thursday that Gor will travel to India from October 9-14 and meet Indian government counterparts to discuss the wide gamut of India-US ties.

"U.S. Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Deputy Secretary for Management and Resources Michael J. Rigas will travel to India from October 9 to October 14. Ambassador Gor and Deputy Secretary Rigas will meet with Indian government counterparts to discuss a wide range of bilateral issues. The United States will continue to work with India to strengthen our strategic partnership and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous Indo-Pacific region", the statement from the State Department said.