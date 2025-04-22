US Vice President JD Vance, in India with Family, Mourns Pahalgam Terror Victims: ‘Our Prayers With Yours’

New Delhi: US Vice President JD Vance, who is on a four-day official visit to India expressed deep sorrow over the devastating terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left over 25 people feared dead and 12 others injured. In a heartfelt message posted on X, Vance wrote:

"Usha and I extend our condolences to the victims of the devastating terrorist attack in Pahalgam, India. Over the past few days, we have been overcome with the beauty of this country and its people. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as they mourn this horrific attack,” posted Vance on X.

Vance is currently in Jaipur with his wife, Usha Vance, and their children. A day prior to the attack, he visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in Delhi, where the two leaders engaged in bilateral talks and discussed trade advancements between India and the United States.

Terror Strikes Baisaran Meadows, 26 Feared Killed

The attack unfolded around 3 PM on Tuesday in Baisaran, a lush green meadow six kilometers from the popular tourist town of Pahalgam. Terrorists believed to be from The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan -based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), opened fire indiscriminately at a group of tourists.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah stated that the final death toll is still being confirmed, but local reports suggest the number of casualties could be as high as 26. Eyewitness accounts speak of chaos as families, including women and children, tried to flee the scene.

Officials are investigating whether the attackers crossed into the region through Kokernag after coming from Kishtwar in Jammu, indicating a premeditated strike targeting civilians.

Home Minister Shah in Srinagar, PM Modi Vows Stern Action

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently on a visit to Saudi Arabia, was briefed about the incident by Union Home Minister Amit Shah . Shah immediately flew to Srinagar and convened an emergency security review meeting with top officials.

In a statement posted on social media, PM Modi said:

“I strongly condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected.”

He added, “Those behind this heinous act will be brought to justice. They will not be spared. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakable and it will only grow stronger.”

Tourism in Kashmir Under Threat