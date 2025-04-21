JD Vance Meets PM Modi in Delhi As India-US Seek Tariff Breakthrough

US Vice President JD Vance's visit marks his first trip to India since assuming office | Image: X/ANI

JD Vance Meets PM Modi: US Vice President JD Vance, accompanied by his wife Usha Vance and children, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday. The meeting came at a time when the world is facing uncertainty over a raging US-China trade war. Vance who has arrived for a four-day official visit to India was welcomed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, where he was accorded a tri-services guard of honour.

The Vice President's visit marks his first trip to India since assuming office, and his delegation includes key figures from the Pentagon and the State Department. The primary focus of the visit will be strengthening the relationship between the United States and India, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and regional security.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar are also participating in the talks. The meeting will also focus on the implementation of the outcomes from the India-US Joint Statement, issued during PM Modi’s visit to the US in February.

Tour of Jaipur and Agra: Cultural and Diplomatic Engagements

Following the meeting with Prime Minister Modi, Vice President Vance and his family are set to visit some of India's most iconic cultural landmarks. On Tuesday, they will head to the Amer Palace in Jaipur, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Later that day, Vance will deliver a keynote address at the US-India Business Summit at the Rajasthan International Centre, where discussions will center on enhancing trade and investment between the two countries. The summit will feature participation from top officials from both nations.

A Visit to the Taj Mahal and Meeting with Rajasthan Officials