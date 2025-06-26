US Visa Applicants Must Disclose 5 Years of Social Media History or Face Rejection

New Delhi: If you are planning a trip to US then you will have to disclose you social media presence before the visa processing authorities as US has further tightened its visa screening process.

US Visa Applicants Must Disclose 5 Years of Social Media History

US visa is considered as the most difficult one to get and now require full disclosure of social media activity over the past five years on the DS-160 form—the standard application for most non-immigrant visas.

What We Know

All social media usernames or handles used in the last 5 years must be listed in the visa application form. This includes platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter (X), LinkedIn, YouTube, TikTok, and others—even if the accounts are no longer active.

U.S. Embassy India has shared a social media post on Thursday stating, “Visa applicants are required to list all social media usernames or handles of every platform they have used from the last 5 years on the DS-160 visa application form. Applicants certify that the information in their visa application is true and correct before they sign and submit. Omitting social media information could lead to visa denial and ineligibility for future visas.”

Applicants must also certify the accuracy and completeness of this information before submitting the form.

Mandatory Disclosure

If applicant fails to disclose any social media handle—intentionally or accidentally—subjected to immediate visa denial or rejection of visa application. Applicant may also face ineligibility for future US visa applications.