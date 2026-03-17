USCIRF's India Report 'Distorted': MEA Calls Out US Panel's 'Motivated And Biased' Recommendation To Sanction RAW, RSS

New Delhi: India on Monday rubbished a report by the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, which recommended the US government designate it as a "country of particular concern," or CPC and to put sanctions on certain individuals and entities.

A statement by the Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs said that the report was motivated and biased in its characterisation of India.

"We have taken note of the latest report of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). We categorically reject its motivated and biased characterisation of India. For several years now, USCIRF has persisted in presenting a distorted and selective picture of India, relying on questionable sources and ideological narratives rather than objective facts. Such repeated misrepresentations only undermine the credibility of the Commission itself," the statement read.

It further added, "Instead of persisting with selective criticism of India, USCIRF would do well to reflect on the disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on Hindu temples in the United States, selective targeting of India, and growing intolerance and intimidation of members of the Indian diaspora in the United States, which merit serious attention."

Advertisement

The recent report by the USCIRF has called for US to reintroduce and pass the Transnational Repression Reporting Act of 2024, "Designate India as a "country of particular concern," or CPC, for engaging in and tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious religious freedom violations, as defined by the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA); Press India to allow US government entities such as USCIRF and the U.S. Department of State to conduct in-country assessments of religious freedom conditions."

Advertisement