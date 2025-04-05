‘Use Marathi in Daily Operations or Face Action’: MNS’ Ultimatum to Banks in Ulhasnagar | WATCH | Image: X

New Delhi: Workers of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) have been confronting managers at nationalized bank branches across Maharashtra in recent days, demanding the use of Marathi in all communications with customers.

Videos shared on social media platforms show MNS leaders protesting at various bank branches, including in Ulhasnagar, where they warned bank managers to implement Marathi in daily operations or face consequences.

Assault Incident in Lonavala

Earlier in Lonavala, MNS workers assaulted a bank employee for not using Marathi in daily business transactions.

The workers had visited a branch of Maharashtra Bank in the area and submitted a demand to the branch manager, insisting that all employees communicate in Marathi from the following day. During the meeting, a Marathi-speaking employee attempted to argue that customer service was not compromised by the use of Hindi.

This angered the MNS workers, who then physically attacked the employee and threw him out of the manager’s office. The incident was captured on video, which quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and condemnation.

MNS's Stand on Marathi Language

The MNS has argued that, despite Maharashtra Bank being a nationalized entity, the majority of its customers are Maharashtrians, including elderly and rural individuals who may struggle to understand Hindi.

They have also cited a Maharashtra government rule that mandates the use of Marathi in public and government establishments, claiming that the rule has not been fully implemented.

Raj Thackeray’s Gudi Padwa Rally Warning

This follows remarks made by MNS chief Raj Thackeray at his Gudi Padwa rally on March 30, where he reiterated his party’s stance on making Marathi mandatory for official purposes.