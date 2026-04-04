Uttar Pradesh: About 200-year-old Devanagari manuscript found in Ayodhya

A rare manuscript written in Devanagari script, believed to be around 200 years old, has been found in Ayodhya.

It will soon be handed over to the International Ram Katha Museum for preservation.

The Director of the International Ram Katha Museum, Sanjeev Kumar Singh, said the manuscript could be 150 to 200 years old.

He further said that the script, which evolved from Nagari to Devanagari, shows differences in letter formation compared to modern writing, with older letters having open bases and attached vowel marks.

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Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "Nagari gradually evolved into Devanagari... Today, letters are formed differently, while the old script had open bases with attached vowel marks. On this basis, I can say that this manuscript could be about 150 to 200 years old."

Meanwhile, in another incident, a group of 30 tea garden workers from the Manohari tea estate in Dibrugarh have set off on a pilgrimage to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the estate on April 1.

This comes just a few days after PM Modi visited a tea garden in Assam's Dibrugarh, interacted with workers, and plucked tea leaves during his visit to the poll-bound state.