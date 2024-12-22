Uttar Pradesh: Excavation Team Unearths Old Stepwell in Sambhal

Sambhal: Following the reopening of a Shiv-Hanuman temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district after a gap of 46 years, an excavation team of the Archeological Survey of India has unearthed a stepwell in the Chandausi area of the district.

Sambhal’s District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya on Sunday confirmed that a ‘baoli’ with an area of 400 square meters has been uncovered. The structure having around four chambers has a few floors made of marble, he said.

“An area of around 400 square meters, is recorded in the form of Ah-Baoli Talab. It is said that this baoli was built during the time of the king of the grandfather of Bilari’s king. The second and third floor is made up of marble and the upper floors are made of bricks. As we saw (from the excavation), around four chambers are there," Pensiya told reporters at the site.

He further said that the work started after a public meeting on Saturday, brought this matter to the official attention, and that further action will be taken to unearth the whole structure.

“The structure is fully covered in mud, the Nagar Palika team is removing the topsoil. At present only 210 square meters are outside and the rest is occupied. Action will be taken to remove the encroachment” the District Magistrate said.

The DM has further estimated that the structure could be over 150 years old.

The officer of the Municipal corporation in the area told that they started the work as soon as they got the information about a structure underground.

“As soon as we came to know that there is a baoli here we started the excavation work here, as we continue the work, we will come to know more about this. We will try our best to restore this, we are working to see what all is here," said Krishna Kumar Sonkar, Municipal Corporation’s Executive Officer.

In another case, yesterday, an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team conducted a survey at the Kalki Vishnu temple in Sambhal after a four-member team from the ASI inspected five 'teerths' (shrines) and 19 wells in Sambhal.

DM Pensiya informed that the inspection lasted for 8-10 hours and covered a total of approximately 24 areas.