Uttar Pradesh Gets New DGP: IPS Rajeev Krishna To Take Charge From Prashant Kumar

Lucknow: Rajeev Krishna, a 1991 batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, succeeding IPS Prashant Kumar. His appointment marked a new chapter in the state's policing history, as IPS Krishna brings with him a wealth of experience and expertise that will help in shaping the future of the state's police force. With his extensive background in handling various roles and responsibilities, the new UP DGP is well-equipped to tackle the challenges that lie ahead and lead the Uttar Pradesh police force towards a brighter future.

Notably, IPS Rajeev Krishna's appointment came at a crucial time, with many senior officers of the DG rank set to retire, which might impact his recognition as permanent DGP by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Nevertheless, his proximity to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also noteworthy, as evident from being entrusted with the responsibility of police recruitment examinations in the state. CM Yogi's trust and confidence in Krishna's abilities are examples of his exceptional leadership skills and ability to handle complex situations.

Career Spanning Over Three Decades

Rajeev Krishna's career spans over three decades, during which he has held various key positions that have honed his skills and prepared him for the top role. Born on June 26, 1969, in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Krishna belongs to a family of officers, with his wife serving as an IRS officer in Lucknow. His familial background in public service undoubtedly influenced Krishna's career choices and his commitment to serving the nation.

The new DGP's journey as an IPS officer began in 1991, when he was posted as a trainee IPS in Allahabad. He later served as ASP in Bareilly, Kanpur, and Aligarh, proving his ability to handle diverse challenges and adapt to different environments. His first posting as SP was in the Firozabad district on March 10 in 1997, where he showcased his leadership skills and ability to tackle several policing issues.

Proven Track Record of Excellence

Throughout his career, Krishna has proved his capabilities as a hardworking, tough decision-maker and influential officer. He has served as SSP in several cities, including Etawah, Mathura, Fatehgarh, Bulandshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Agra, and Bareilly. In each of these roles, Krishna has consistently delivered exceptional results, earning him recognition and respect from his peers and superiors.

During Mayawati's rule, Krishna was appointed as DIG in place of SSP in the districts, showcasing his adaptability. His experience in handling various roles has prepared him well for the challenges that lie ahead as the DGP of Uttar Pradesh.

As the new DGP, Rajeev Krishna faces challenges, including maintaining law and order, tackling crime, and ensuring the safety and security of citizens. With his leadership, the Uttar Pradesh police force is likely to witness a new era of professionalism, accountability, and responsiveness to the needs of citizens.

Outgoing DGP Prashant Kumar

Prashant Kumar, the current Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh, has been a notable figure in the state's policing. During his tenure, Kumar has been credited with implementing various initiatives aimed at improving law and order, tackling organised crime, and enhancing police accountability. His leadership has been marked by a focus on modernisation, technological upgradation, and community policing.