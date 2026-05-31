Uttar Pradesh Gets New Permanent DGP After Years of Acting Chiefs

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has appointed senior IPS officer Rajeev Krishna as the new Director General of Police (DGP) of the state, marking a significant development in the state's police leadership.

With this appointment, Rajeev Krishna becomes the first permanent police chief of Uttar Pradesh since 2022. The 1991-batch IPS officer had been serving as the acting DGP since May 2025, taking over from his predecessor, Prashant Kumar.

Known for his extensive experience and steady leadership, Krishna's elevation to the top post is expected to bring greater stability to the state's police force, which has operated with acting chiefs for the past few years.

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Officials believe the move will strengthen administrative continuity and enhance coordination in law and order matters across India's most populous state.