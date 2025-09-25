Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Mega Event Showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s Growth Story
Today, September 25, marks the start of a major development push. PM Modi will inaugurate the UP International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida, showcasing industries and MSMEs, and launch projects worth Rs 1.22 lakh crore in Rajasthan, including atomic and green energy ventures, setting the tone for growth and sustainability ahead.
- India News
- 3 min read
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 in Greater Noida today. The five-day event, themed “Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here”, will showcase the state’s crafts, industries, MSMEs, and cuisine, bringing together over 2,500 exhibitors, 500 foreign buyers, and half a million visitors under one roof.
Live Blog
The UP International Trade Show 2025 will going to highlight Uttar Pradesh’s diverse craftsmanship, thriving industries, and global trade potential. With attractions like the One District One Product (ODOP) Pavilion and participation from international buyers.
25 September 2025 at 10:16 IST
All arrangements are in place...There is a 4-layer security here at Expo Mart.
Rajeev Narain Mishra, Addl. CP (L&O), Gautam Buddha Nagar says, "...All Police arrangements have been made at Expo Mart. More than 2000 Police personnel have been deployed here. 7 zones and 20 sectors have been formed and Police personnel have been stationed...This has been declared a no-flying zone for the past 48 hours; no drone can be flown here. All arrangements are in place...There is a 4-layer security here."
25 September 2025 at 10:16 IST
PM Modi visits the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 (UPITS-2025) at Greater Noida
The trade show, under the theme 'Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here', will be held from 25th to 29th September. Russia will participate as a partner country. Over 2,400 exhibitors; 1,25,000 B2B visitors; and 4,50,000 B2C visitors will participate in the trade show.
25 September 2025 at 09:15 IST
Visuals from Noida
25 September 2025 at 09:07 IST
PM Modi To Visit Rajasthan
Later in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Rajasthan and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth one lakh 22 thousand 100 crore rupees. He will also address a public function at Banswara. PM Modi will also interact with PM Kusum beneficiaries. In line with his commitment to transform India’s power sector to ensure affordable, reliable, and sustainable power supply for all, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Ltd’s Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project worth around 42 thousand crore rupees.
25 September 2025 at 09:06 IST
Advisory for Visitors
Prefer metro services to minimise traffic pressure.
Allocate extra travel time and plan routes in advance.
Follow gate-specific entry and parking instructions.
For any help, dial Traffic Helpline 9971009001.
25 September 2025 at 08:44 IST
Traffic Advisory Issued In Noida, Greater Noida - Know Entry
Entry and Parking Guidelines
VIP cardholders will enter through Gate No. 1 and park at Stellar Gymkhana.
General visitors will be using Gates 3 to 6 will be redirected to the NASA roundabout parking, which accommodates up to 10,000 vehicles.
Media personnel with ‘P’ passes will access the venue via Gate No. 5.
International delegates will be dropped at roundabouts near Gate No. 1 or 2, with vehicles proceeding towards designated parking zones.
25 September 2025 at 08:05 IST
All About the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025
The Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025, themed “Ultimate Sourcing Begins Here”, will run from September 25 to 29, focusing on innovation, integration, and internationalization. The event will implement a three-pronged buyer strategy, targeting international buyers, domestic B2B buyers, and domestic B2C buyers, creating opportunities for exporters, small businesses, and consumers alike.
Now in its third edition, the trade show is expected to host over 2,500 exhibitors, 500 foreign buyers, and more than 500,000 visitors, solidifying its position as a global hub for business and investment. A major attraction will be the One District One Product (ODOP) Pavilion, featuring 343 stalls representing signature products from each district. Highlights include Bhadohi carpets, Firozabad glasswork, Moradabad metalware, and Saharanpur woodcraft, showcasing UP’s craftsmanship journey from local markets to global platforms.
25 September 2025 at 08:05 IST
PM Modi to Launch International Trade Show
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the UP International Trade Show 2025. The five-day event will showcase the state’s handicrafts, textiles, leather, agriculture, IT, electronics, AYUSH, and cuisine, bringing together artisans, MSMEs, and global buyers under one roof.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.