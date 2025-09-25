Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 LIVE: PM Modi Inaugurates Mega Event Showcasing Uttar Pradesh’s Growth Story

Entry and Parking Guidelines

VIP cardholders will enter through Gate No. 1 and park at Stellar Gymkhana.

General visitors will be using Gates 3 to 6 will be redirected to the NASA roundabout parking, which accommodates up to 10,000 vehicles.

Media personnel with ‘P’ passes will access the venue via Gate No. 5.

International delegates will be dropped at roundabouts near Gate No. 1 or 2, with vehicles proceeding towards designated parking zones.