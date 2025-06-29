Uttarakhand Cloudburst: Two Labourers Dead, Seven Still Missing After Massive Landslide In Uttarkashi

Uttarkashi: A terrifying cloudburst triggered a massive landslide in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, near the Silai Band area on the Barkot-Yamunotri road, resulting in the deaths of two workers and leaving seven others missing. The incident occurred when a landslide demolished an under-construction hotel, burying the labourers' campsite under debris. On information, the local police, along with concerned authorities, rushed to the spot and initiated a rescue operation.

According to officials, 29 workers were present at the site when the landslide occurred, and 20 have been rescued safely. The rescued workers were rushed to safety, while the bodies of two deceased labourers were recovered from the banks of the Yamuna River, about 18 km downstream near Tiladi Shaheed Smarak. The bodies have been sent to the Naugaon community health centre for further procedures.

Search and Rescue Operations Underway

The officials further stated that teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the disaster management department, and the local administration are conducting search and rescue operations to locate the missing workers. Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya confirmed that a new landslide zone has developed close to the hotel, making the situation more challenging.

"We received information about the incident around 3 am. There were 19 labourers at the campsite below the hotel when the landslide occurred, washing away around 10 metres of the highway. Eight to nine of them are missing," said DM Arya. The district magistrate added that the highway is blocked by landslide debris at Silai bend and Gujri bend, and reopening it may take a few hours.

Char Dham Yatra Suspended

Due to severe weather conditions and the risk of further landslides, the Char Dham Yatra has been suspended for 24 hours. The pilgrims have been halted at key locations, including Haridwar, Rishikesh, Srinagar, Rudraprayag, Sonprayag, and Vikasnagar, as a precautionary measure. Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey confirmed that the suspension is a precautionary step to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

"We have instructed the police and administration officials to stop the pilgrims at safe locations. Devotees stranded on the Char Dham yatra routes are being taken to safe places. The administration of the districts concerned has been put on alert, and relief and rescue teams have been activated," said Commissioner Pandey.

Weather Forecast Remains Grim

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for heavy rains on June 29 and 30 in various districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri, Haridwar, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar. The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning at several isolated locations.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety of pilgrims and residents. "Search and rescue operations are underway at the site. I am constantly in touch with the officials concerned," said CM Dhami. He added that arrangements are being made for food, shelter, and accommodation for stranded pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the missing labourers have been identified as Dujelal (55), Keval Thapa (43), Roshani Choudhary (40), Vimla Dhami (26), Kalluram Chaudhary (55), Bobby (38), Chotu (22), Priyansh (20), and Manish Dhami (40). The labourers, who are of Nepali origin, were engaged in the construction of a hotel.